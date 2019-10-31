World Asset Management Inc Invests $111,000 in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,226,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,118,000 after purchasing an additional 912,848 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,574,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,915,000 after acquiring an additional 114,954 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,889,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after acquiring an additional 176,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,093,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,517,000 after acquiring an additional 330,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,085,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,443,000 after acquiring an additional 458,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of LXP stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.88. 742,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 0.85. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 84.56%. The business had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on Lexington Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.