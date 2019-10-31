World Asset Management Inc Takes $201,000 Position in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sanmina by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,026,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,753,000 after buying an additional 44,305 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $727,000. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Sanmina by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 47,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 23,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 86,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 20,983 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SANM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sanmina from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of Sanmina stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,369. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.49. Sanmina Corp has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Corp will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $28,041.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,815.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

