World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on INT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on World Fuel Services from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.77. 739,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,444. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.35. World Fuel Services has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $42.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.74.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 41,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $1,612,922.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,385,648.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 23,836 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $930,319.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,246 shares in the company, valued at $31,233,601.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,450 shares of company stock worth $3,132,902 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 269.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

