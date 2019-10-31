Wowbit Trading 29.3% Higher Over Last Week (WWB)

Wowbit (CURRENCY:WWB) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One Wowbit token can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wowbit has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $47,426.00 worth of Wowbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wowbit has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Wowbit

WWB is a token. Wowbit’s total supply is 1,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,777,778 tokens. Wowbit’s official website is wowoonet.com. Wowbit’s official message board is wowoonet.com/news.html.

Buying and Selling Wowbit

Wowbit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wowbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wowbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wowbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

