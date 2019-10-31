WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target Raised to GBX 980 at HSBC

WPP (LON:WPP) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at HSBC from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 980 ($12.81) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WPP. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on shares of WPP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,125 ($14.70) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,120.42 ($14.64).

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 961.80 ($12.57) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 974.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 959.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 791 ($10.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,047 ($13.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.