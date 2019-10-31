WPP (LON:WPP) PT Set at GBX 1,125 by UBS Group

WPP (LON:WPP) has been given a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.35% from the company’s previous close.

WPP has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday. HSBC cut their target price on WPP from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on WPP from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,125 ($14.70) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. WPP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,120.42 ($14.64).

LON WPP opened at GBX 958.71 ($12.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 974.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 959.40. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 791 ($10.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,047 ($13.68). The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

