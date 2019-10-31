Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $268.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.97 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts updated its FY19 guidance to $2.12-2.18 EPS.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,366. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XHR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

Recommended Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.