Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) had its price target lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on XRX. ValuEngine lowered Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE:XRX traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.89. 58,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,759. Xerox has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xerox will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Herve Tessler sold 32,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $1,005,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,804 shares in the company, valued at $368,520.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 256.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,973,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,562,000 after buying an additional 2,859,700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Xerox by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,465,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,291,000 after buying an additional 1,606,245 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,337,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,262,000 after buying an additional 1,300,415 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Xerox by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,208,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,834,000 after buying an additional 1,153,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Xerox by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,543,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,051,000 after buying an additional 1,034,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

