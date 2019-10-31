XYO Price Tops $0.0005 (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 31st. In the last week, XYO has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, DDEX, DEx.top and BitMart. XYO has a total market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $2,334.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00042944 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $537.41 or 0.05874018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000405 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003061 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015053 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00046137 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,295,439,522 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart, DEx.top, DDEX, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), KuCoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

