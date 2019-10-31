Yancoal Australia (ASX:YAL) Shares Up 0.7%

Yancoal Australia Ltd (ASX:YAL) shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$3.02 ($2.14) and last traded at A$3.02 ($2.14), 2,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.00 ($2.13).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$3.02 and a 200-day moving average of A$3.27. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.78.

About Yancoal Australia (ASX:YAL)

Yancoal Australia Ltd Engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of metallurgical and thermal coal in Japan, Singapore, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Australia, and internationally. It owns 81% interests in the Moolarben coal mine located in the Western Coalfields of New South Wales; 100% interests in the Stratford Duralie mines located within the New South Wales Gloucester Basin; 100% interests in the Yarrabee mine located to the northeast of Blackwater in Central Queensland's Bowen Basin; 50% interests in the Middlemount mine located to the north-east of Emerald in Queensland's Bowen Basin; and 80% interests in the Mount Thorley mine and 84.5% interests in the Warkworth mine in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Yancoal Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yancoal Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.