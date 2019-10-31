Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Yanzhou Coal Mining stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $11.58.

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Yanzhou Coal Mining will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Profile

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, Limited explores, mines, washes, processes, and sells coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity, and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing.

