Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Director Sells $561,750.00 in Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Director Julie Richardson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $561,750.00.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.28. Yext Inc has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $23.32.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.86 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 33.57% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

YEXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 target price on shares of Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 target price on shares of Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 target price on shares of Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Yext from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Yext by 23.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Yext by 88.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

