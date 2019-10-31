Yourgene Health (LON:YGEN) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Yourgene Health PLC (LON:YGEN)’s share price traded down 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.80 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.80 ($0.15), 315,858 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.16).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 million and a PE ratio of 13.32.

Yourgene Health Company Profile (LON:YGEN)

Yourgene Health Plc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops tests for non-invasive prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops the IONA Test, an in vitro diagnostic non-invasive pre-natal screening test for pregnant women to estimate Down's syndrome, Edward's syndrome, and Patau's syndrome.

