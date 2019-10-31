Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $54.60 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Yum China from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Yum China stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.50. 2,932,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,696. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $31.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Yum China had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum China news, insider Angela Ai sold 13,477 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $602,960.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 497.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,798,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,894,000 after purchasing an additional 29,802,453 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,840,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 563.4% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,809,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 20.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,968,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,983 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

