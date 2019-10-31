Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) to post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.85) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

NASDAQ ONCY opened at $1.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.05. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

