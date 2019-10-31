Zacks: Analysts Anticipate William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) will announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for William Lyon Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. William Lyon Homes posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that William Lyon Homes will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover William Lyon Homes.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $465.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.24 million. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLH. ValuEngine downgraded William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush upgraded William Lyon Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upgraded William Lyon Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE WLH traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.35. 263,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $767.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.30. William Lyon Homes has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $21.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in William Lyon Homes by 69.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in William Lyon Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in William Lyon Homes by 68.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in William Lyon Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in William Lyon Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

