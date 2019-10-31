Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Genesco posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genesco.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Genesco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Genesco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Genesco by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Genesco by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Genesco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 198,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Genesco by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCO traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $39.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,692. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.84. The firm has a market cap of $590.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54. Genesco has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.