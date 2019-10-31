Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will announce $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Nucor reported earnings per share of $2.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 67.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on NUE. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price target on shares of Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.14.

In other news, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $172,962.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,513,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $421,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,839.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Corp increased its position in shares of Nucor by 8.1% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 18,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 7.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth approximately $916,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nucor by 30.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 812,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,356,000 after acquiring an additional 191,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Nucor by 6.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 304,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NUE traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,974,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,035. Nucor has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $64.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

