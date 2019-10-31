Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.06 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) will report sales of $153.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.36 million and the lowest is $151.70 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full-year sales of $615.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $575.83 million to $674.23 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $764.21 million, with estimates ranging from $698.20 million to $826.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $149.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.82 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DSSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on Diamond S Shipping and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSSI. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 18.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamond S Shipping stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.60. 314,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,073. Diamond S Shipping has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

