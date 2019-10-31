Zacks: Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) Given $17.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $17.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Checkpoint Therapeutics an industry rank of 77 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

CKPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Checkpoint Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 263.14% and a negative net margin of 712.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CKPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after buying an additional 1,174,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 117.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 655,833 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 174.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 37,837 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $96,000. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.