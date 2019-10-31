Zacks: Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $7.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Drive Shack an industry rank of 203 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DS shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Drive Shack in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Drive Shack from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Drive Shack by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DS traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.99. 137,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,141. The company has a market cap of $275.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68. Drive Shack has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $71.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 62.92% and a negative net margin of 15.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Drive Shack will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Drive Shack (DS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.