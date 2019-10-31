Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) to Strong Sell

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

DORM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorman Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NASDAQ:DORM traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.95. 140,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.71. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $67.39 and a fifty-two week high of $97.38.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.22). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 5.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 46,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 8.7% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 175,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,267,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 370.5% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 14,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

