Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) to Hold

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

GBX has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.63.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.15. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $52.44. The firm has a market cap of $992.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.09.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $53,681.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,508.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 21,234 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 27,196 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

