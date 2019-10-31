Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) to Buy

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “

Get Fanhua alerts:

FANH has been the topic of a number of other reports. CICC Research downgraded shares of Fanhua from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fanhua has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

FANH stock opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. Fanhua has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.13). Fanhua had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $130.87 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fanhua will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Fanhua by 16.7% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fanhua during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,481,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fanhua during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. 29.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fanhua (FANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.