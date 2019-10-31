Zacks Investment Research Upgrades StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) to “Hold”

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut StealthGas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of StealthGas stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $3.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,726. The company has a market capitalization of $136.43 million, a P/E ratio of 113.33 and a beta of 1.46. StealthGas has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 million. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that StealthGas will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of StealthGas by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,087,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 109,933 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of StealthGas by 18.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,985,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 460,335 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC increased its position in shares of StealthGas by 4.2% during the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 604,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of StealthGas by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,204,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

