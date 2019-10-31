Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,200 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the September 15th total of 701,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 498,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZFGN. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Zafgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zafgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zafgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Zafgen by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zafgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

ZFGN opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.55. Zafgen has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Zafgen will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZFGN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Zafgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital downgraded Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities downgraded Zafgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush downgraded Zafgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $0.78 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zafgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

