ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) vs. Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Financial Analysis

ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) and Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ZALANDO SE/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ZALANDO SE/ADR has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Square Enix has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ZALANDO SE/ADR and Square Enix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZALANDO SE/ADR 0 2 0 0 2.00 Square Enix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ZALANDO SE/ADR and Square Enix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZALANDO SE/ADR 0.89% 3.27% 1.51% Square Enix 6.03% 11.02% 8.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZALANDO SE/ADR and Square Enix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZALANDO SE/ADR $6.15 billion 1.90 $60.70 million $0.11 211.66 Square Enix $2.45 billion 2.37 $166.18 million $1.80 26.29

Square Enix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ZALANDO SE/ADR. Square Enix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZALANDO SE/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Square Enix beats ZALANDO SE/ADR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZALANDO SE/ADR

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne. Zalando SE was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games. This segment offers digital entertainment content for various customer usage environments, including personal computers and smart devices, as well as consumer game consoles, such as handheld game machines. The Amusement segment is involved in the operation of amusement facilities. This segment also engages in the planning, development, distribution, and rental of arcade game machines and related products for amusement facilities. The Publication segment publishes comic and game strategy books, as well as comic magazines. The Merchandising segment plans, produces, distributes, and licenses products, such as character goods and soundtracks. The company publishes, distributes, and licenses entertainment content under the SQUARE ENIX and TAITO brands. Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

