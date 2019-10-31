ZCore Reaches Market Capitalization of $248,953.00 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 31st. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $248,953.00 and approximately $389.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZCore has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One ZCore coin can now be bought for $0.0463 or 0.00000506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $10.39, $33.94 and $13.77.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZCore alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 5,374,793 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $50.98, $24.43, $24.68, $32.15, $18.94, $51.55, $20.33, $5.60, $7.50, $13.77 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.