ZIOPHARM Oncology’s (ZIOP) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a $6.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 57.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 427.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 43.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.