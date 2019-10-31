ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 3,019,096 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,631% from the previous session’s volume of 174,394 shares.The stock last traded at $1.96 and had previously closed at $1.55.

The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZVO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZovioInc . from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barrington Research set a $10.00 target price on ZovioInc . and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of ZovioInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ZovioInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,118,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ZovioInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,858,000. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZovioInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,723,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ZovioInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,693,000.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.89.

ZovioInc . Company Profile (NYSE:ZVO)

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

