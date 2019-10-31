Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 316 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,622,000 after buying an additional 83,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,153.1% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 103,780 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNDM stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.95. The stock had a trading volume of 19,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,357. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $74.81. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $93.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 308,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $21,679,445.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 469,692 shares of company stock valued at $32,862,319. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

