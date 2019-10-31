Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tallgrass Energy were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Tallgrass Energy by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Tallgrass Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Shares of TGE traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 610,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,766. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00. Tallgrass Energy LP has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 10.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Tallgrass Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.08%.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.