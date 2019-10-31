Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $228,000 Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 26,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $1,174,926.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,407.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fs Equity Partners Vi, L.P. sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $150,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,184,186 shares of company stock worth $182,538,651. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim set a $55.00 target price on Floor & Decor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.08.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.11. The company had a trading volume of 24,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,533. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.94. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average is $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $520.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.73 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

