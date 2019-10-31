Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total transaction of $2,279,682.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,793,829. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $5,846,211 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of NYSE UNF traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.22. 27,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,793. UniFirst Corp has a twelve month low of $132.38 and a twelve month high of $208.48. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.84.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $479.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.41 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UniFirst Corp will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

