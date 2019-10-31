Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 234 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Balchem were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 2.7% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 62,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Balchem in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Balchem by 1.7% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 50,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 7.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Balchem in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC traded down $2.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.28. 2,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,129. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.91 and its 200 day moving average is $96.70. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Balchem had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $161.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Balchem news, VP David F. Ludwig sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Mason bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.74 per share, for a total transaction of $254,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,283.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

