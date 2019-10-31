Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $345.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.56 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 16.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.17. 28,383,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,429,154. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Zynga has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $235,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 631,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,681.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $30,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 229,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,752.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,890 shares of company stock worth $2,028,282. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZNGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price objective on Zynga and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Zynga from $6.60 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $6.00 price objective on Zynga and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.96.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

