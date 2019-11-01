$0.09 EPS Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.07. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.41 million.

RUTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 412.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.95. 12,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,803. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $631.49 million, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

