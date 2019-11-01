$0.23 EPS Expected for THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for THL Credit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.24. THL Credit reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that THL Credit will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow THL Credit.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 45.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCRD. Zacks Investment Research cut THL Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

NASDAQ TCRD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.03. THL Credit has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCRD. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 6.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in THL Credit in the second quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its position in shares of THL Credit by 47.1% during the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 486,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 155,793 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G boosted its position in shares of THL Credit by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 2,814,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,686,000 after buying an additional 30,119 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of THL Credit by 14.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 48.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

