1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Down 5.7%

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) dropped 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $13.45, approximately 1,286,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 369,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

FLWS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson set a $25.00 target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.55 million, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.57.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $187.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.27 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,470,434.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 9.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 18.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

