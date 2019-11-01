103,067 Shares in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 103,067 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,600,219 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $384,297,000 after acquiring an additional 35,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,872,029 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $355,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,033 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,943 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $55,359,000 after acquiring an additional 149,622 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,308,821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $52,392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 17,407.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291,894 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $51,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 7,879 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $356,682.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at $896,662.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 17,009 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $746,865.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,145.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,538 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60. Performance Food Group Co has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

