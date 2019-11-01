1,079 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $410,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $594,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 401.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 442,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,199,000 after purchasing an additional 354,103 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 4,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $1,138,306.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total value of $5,215,907.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,705 shares of company stock valued at $20,936,101. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Lam Research from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen increased their target price on Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Lam Research to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $2.62 on Friday, hitting $273.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,190. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $282.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

