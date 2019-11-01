11,000 Shares in NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned 0.06% of NeuBase Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NBSE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,305. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $6.95.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.