111,700 Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 111,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,110,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Fortune Brands Home & Security at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth $27,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 552.0% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $60.05 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a twelve month low of $35.27 and a twelve month high of $61.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day moving average of $53.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBHS. Nomura lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.70.

In related news, VP Danny Luburic sold 7,500 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $458,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Randich sold 11,906 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $725,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,965. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.