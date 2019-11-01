113 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 10,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $303.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,116. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.34 and a fifty-two week high of $305.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total transaction of $500,280.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,803,614.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total transaction of $14,122,056.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,332,684.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,833 shares of company stock worth $15,299,095. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

