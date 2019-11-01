13,882 Shares in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,705 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,783 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,076 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

