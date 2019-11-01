1,953 Shares in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Acquired by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Motco lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 1,153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $213.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $151.70 and a 1-year high of $234.06. The company has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $221.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.58.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.