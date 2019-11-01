2,248 Shares in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Purchased by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRGP traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,930. Targa Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.95 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,820.00%.

TRGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $44.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $45.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

