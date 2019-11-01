2,926 Shares in YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,926 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in YPF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in YPF during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in YPF during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in YPF during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in YPF during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41. YPF SA has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $18.73.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. YPF had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that YPF SA will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of YPF in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised YPF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

