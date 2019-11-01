3,471 Shares in Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Bought by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,471 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVA. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 240.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 3,199.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,299 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 369.4% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 140.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period.

Shares of Enviva Partners stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Enviva Partners LP has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $33.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.25.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $168.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.60 million. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 1.57%. Analysts forecast that Enviva Partners LP will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 price target on Enviva Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Enviva Partners Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

