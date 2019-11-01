38,700 Shares in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,416,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,915 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 484,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37. KAR Auction Services Inc has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $28.61.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

KAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

